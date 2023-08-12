Bling Bling: Oak Hill Lady Rams receive state championship rings for Division V title

OAK HILL, La. (KALB) - The Oak Hill Lady Rams captured their first state championship in school history this past season, and their hard work was rewarded with state championship rings.

The Lady Rams won the Division V state title in dominating fashion against J.S. Clark, 74-54.

Head coach Kaci West did not lose any seniors on the championship team, which means each and every playmaker will be coming back.

The expectations for the Lady Rams, as the season is in a few months, is winning back-to-back and continuing to make history.

