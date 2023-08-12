Motorcyclist killed in Rapides Parish crash

LSP said around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Troopers responded to the crash that claimed the life of 59-year-old Terry Bourgeois of Deville.
LSP said around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Troopers responded to the crash that claimed the life of 59-year-old Terry Bourgeois of Deville.(MGN)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to Louisiana State Police, a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Friday, August 11 on Denny Road just south of LA Hwy 1205.

LSP said around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Troopers responded to the crash that claimed the life of 59-year-old Terry Bourgeois of Deville. Bourgeois was driving a 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle and traveling at a high rate of speed before he exited the road and struck a tree.

LSP stated that Bourgeois was pronounced dead on the scene by the Rapides Parish Coroner’s Office and routine toxicology samples have been taken for analysis.

“Whether on a motorcycle or in a vehicle, drivers should make good decisions while traveling on the roadway. Motorcyclists should practice safe and responsible operator behavior such as obeying speed limits, wearing a helmet, and never operating their motorcycle under any form of impairment. If motorists witness hazardous situations or possible impaired drivers, they may dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.”

Louisiana State Police Troop E

