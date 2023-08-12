Researchers study Clean Harbors Colfax’s potential health, environmental impacts on the community

COLFAX, La. (KALB) - The LSU Superfund Research group is continuing its study of the potential health and environmental impacts of Clean Harbors Colfax’s operations (CHC) on the area around the facility in collaboration with the Central Louisiana Coalition for Clean Air and Healthy Environment, a group at the center of opposition.

For years, concerned community members have alleged CHC’s open burning and open detonation (OB/OD) practices are negatively impacting their health. CHC is the only facility in the U.S. to continue using OB/OD as a means of disposing of hazardous waste.

During a meeting Tuesday, Dr. Jennifer Richmond-Bryant, an associate professor in the natural resources department at North Carolina State University, presented the results of a 2022 trip to the area, at which time researchers had collected air and soil samples.

“Things that we do know are or that we suspect are coming from the facility, we can line those up with certain bacterial activities,” said Dr. Richmond-Bryant.

Soil sampling results showed the presence of pollutants like nitrotoluene and xylene in soil samples, as well as calculations regarding the soil’s reactivity, which could indicate the presence of some metals, like lead, carbon and iron, though those results were not definitive.

Air monitoring results indicated the presence of pollutants like manganese and chromium, both of which can affect the nervous system and lead to birth defects.

To strengthen those results, the group returned and collected dust from homes, as well as nail and urine samples from residents to detect whether particles are entering the home and adversely impacting the health of those inside.

“We want to try to get information on indoors, as well as outdoors, to show that the hazard doesn’t go away when you walk in the house and close the door,” explained Dr. Richmond-Bryant. ”We’re still analyzing our results, but we’re starting to see a lot of metals. We see dioxins. We see that even though the average concentrations aren’t that high we’ll see these very, very high spikes. And even though none of that, like any one given thing is a smoking gun, you put all of this information together and it starts to really weave a story. The metals that we’re seeing, the other compounds that we’re seeing, are similar to what we would be seeing in the materials that we know that they’re processing.”

In June, the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality issued a renewal of CHC’s hazardous waste permit. In doing so, the agency decided any potential environmental impacts were outweighed by social and economic benefits of the facility’s operation.

However, the renewal came with a deadline to end OB/OD practices by the end of the year, or 180 days from the day the permit was issued.

On July 28, CHC appealed the permit largely based on the deadline, asking for an adjudicatory hearing with LDEQ to reverse some of the permit’s provisions. Among its objects, CHC wanted to continue OB/OD practices until the complete construction of a Closed Burn Chamber System (CBCS), as well as continued allowance of OB/OD practices of certain waste streams outside of the CBCS.

“It’s just like nothing has changed all these years,” said Wilma Subra, technical assistant for LA Environmental Action Network. “They still are demanding all these things over and over and over again.”

Subra said the community fears CHC may get what it is asking for, expressing distrust in the entire permitting process. Residents were only allowed to file public comments to LDEQ ahead of the permit renewal. If LDEQ grants CHC’s appeal, residents will not be able to deliver testimony during the hearing. Only their prior comments will be considered.

The community hopes those comments and LSU’s research will serve to support their concerns.

LDEQ has 30 days from the time the appeal was filed to grant or deny CHC’s request for an adjudicatory hearing. A decision has not yet been issued.

