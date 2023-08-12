Shining Bright Early On: Cenla native Tyler Early wins MVP, All-World Outfielder in World Cup title

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Cenla native Tyler Early has had the summer of a lifetime traveling around the country and world playing the sport he loves.

“We were a good 12u team,” said Early. “Honestly, even though I am not even 12 and I am just eleven, kids think I am 12, 14, no, just eleven.”

Early has been playing for Team USA throughout the summer, and three weeks in Taiwan competing in the WBSC World Cup. He proved multiple times throughout the tournament, why he is one of the best players in not just the country, but the world.

“This whole journey has been so real,” said Tyler’s dad, Kenny Hudson. “You have several moments when you look around, and say, ‘Wow, I am here.’”

In the first game of the World Cup for Team USA, they played New Zealand, which ended up being a breeze, as they scored 43 runs in the 43-1 win, which set a new game record.

“I think we put up 20 in the first three innings,” said Early. “It was fun playing, but I feel like that run should not have been scored.”

Early was a weapon all over the diamond for Team USA, and even though he just started playing outfield, he made spectacular catches just like his favorite player, Tre’ Morgan.

“When we saw the full extension and the catch, I dropped my jaw,” said Hudson. “We were like, ‘oh my gosh.’”

“When I got to the hotel,” said Early. “I looked at some of his diving catches, and I said, ‘Oh snap, that is the same diving catch that I made,’ and then I realized I was like ‘yeah, now I am Tre’ Morgan.’”

Tyler showed everyone he was destined to shine bright when he hit the go-ahead grand slam against Chinese Taipei to help send his team to the gold medal game.

“As soon as he hit it, I do not think I even saw the ball land,” said Hudson. “I do not even think I saw the ball go into the outfield. I knew it was gone, so that was the emotion that came out. That is why you saw me talking, letting them know, he is here.”

Team USA clinched the world championship, defeating Chinese Taipei not once but twice, and Tyler was named MVP of the World Cup, making him the best player in the entire world along with being named to the All-World team as an outfielder.

“Whenever they called my name up there for MVP, the only person I heard yelling was my mom and my dad,” said Early. “It was fun getting a gold medal across your neck.”

“It was a proud papa moment for me,” said Hudson. “Both emotions were high, both my wife and my emotions were high, and then when we got the MVP call. It was great.”

Early is already signing autographs and taking pictures, as he has been back in the United States, but his traveling is not over yet. Tyler was chosen to play in the 11U Perfect Game All-Star Game on August 13.

