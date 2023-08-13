Alexandria Housing Authority hosts fourth annual back-to-school bash

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Housing Authority hosted its fourth annual back-to-school bash on Saturday, August 12, bringing together residents and community members for a day of support and resources.

Residents and other guests were treated to a day of generosity as the housing authority provided food and essential school supplies to prepare students for the upcoming academic year. With music from DJ Bow Bow Bow, the free event showcased strong community collaboration with notable participants such as the Alexandria Fire Department, CLASS and the local chapter of Stop the Violence, offering valuable resources and information to attendees. Organizers said over the years the event has grown in size and impact.

“We’re super excited that the crowd continues to grow,” said Stephan Fontenot with the housing authority. “That says there is a need for this in our community, so we can’t say thank you enough to our community partners for making it happen and thanks to the one above who makes it all happen for all of us. We’re just super excited to be where we are right now and making our world a better place.”

Students in Rapides Parish officially start school on Monday, August 14.

