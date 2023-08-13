Derek Carr shines in his Saints debut

Keith Kirkwood hauls in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr. (Source: Saints)
Keith Kirkwood hauls in a 4-yard touchdown pass from Derek Carr. (Source: Saints)(New Orleans Saints)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Derek Carr played only 12 snaps for the Black and Gold, and he made every single one count against Kansas City.

Carr went 6/8 passing for 70 yards in his only series of the game. He finished the drive with a 4-yard touchdown connection to Keith Kirkwood, giving the Saints an early advantage over the Chiefs, 7-0.

Carr connected with Juwan Johnson, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, Keith Kirkwood, and Chris Olave on the series.

Jameis Winston relieved Carr in the first quarter. The Saints backup promptly found A.T. Perry for a 29-yard touchdown, doubling the Saints lead K.C., 14-0.

The Saints will matchup with the Chargers next Sunday at 6:05 p.m. FOX 8 will broadcast the game. Our pregame show starts at 5:30 p.m.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSP said around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Troopers responded to the crash that claimed the life of...
Motorcyclist killed in Rapides Parish crash
Dr. Jennifer Richmond-Bryant pulls dust samples from an air vent at the Old Morning Star...
Researchers study Clean Harbors Colfax’s potential health, environmental impacts on the community
Clemency hearing date set for death row inmate known as the ‘Cheneyville Slasher’
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Vehicle pursuit stretching across multiple parishes leads to crash, killing 3

Latest News

It’s a busy Monday (Aug. 7) morning on Airline Drive as the Saints bring in two big-name free...
Report: Kareem Hunt leaves New Orleans without a deal
FILE - New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara warms up for the team's NFL football game...
Alvin Kamara suspended for 3 games for Las Vegas fight
Alvin Kamara speaks on Vegas fight for first time
Kamara speaks out for first time since Vegas fight: ‘It was poor judgment’
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs through drills at the team's NFL...
Intensity turns up as Saints have first day in full pads at training camp