Super Bowl Champ, former NSU Demon shares life lessons with current players

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Barry Rubin has been around the game of football his entire life.

In fact, this year is the first time the recent Super Bowl champion is spending his summer not playing or coaching on the football field in about five decades.

Rubin was a standout at Neville High School before leaving the same impact at Northwestern State as a tight end and punter playing with teammates like Bobby Hebert, Joe Delaney, Mark Duper and Gary Reasons.

“This was the place for me,” said Rubin about NSU. “I thoroughly enjoyed it and some of my best friends came from here.”

While Rubin enjoyed playing on the field, he always took pride in the weight room.

“My father bought my brother a weight set when I was in elementary school and he was going into high school,” said Rubin. “He dragged me out onto the porch, and I would start lifting with him. I always loved it, because I knew it helped me out on the football field.”

That passion led him to a career that even he couldn’t have dreamed up.

“It’s very surreal,” said Rubin.

Rubin stayed around the game of football after his playing days in Demonland were done in the late 1970s. He would pick up the headset first as a grad assistant at what was then Northeast Louisiana University, now known as ULM in 1981. Rubin was promoted shortly after to asst. strength coach and then eventually the head strength coach where he remained until 1985.

Rubin would then follow his passions down the bayou to LSU where he was the strength coach for the Tigers from 1987-1990 before returning to Northeast Louisiana just a few years later.

However, 1995 is when Rubin’s life would truly change as he was hired as a strength and conditioning assistant with the Green Bay Packers where he was his first Super Bowl.

Just like he did in college, Rubin rose through the ranks and became known as one of the best strength coaches in the country. His career earned him a spot in the USA Strength and Conditioning Coaches Hall of Fame in 2003. Rubin stayed in Green Bay until 2005 before joining Andy Reid’s staff in Philadelphia.

His infectious attitude and work ethic helped build a connection with Reid, so when he was hired as the head coach in Kansas City, Rubin followed him. With the Chiefs, Rubin helped win two more Super Bowl rings with the 2023 championship coming during his retirement tour.

“I had told Coach Reid last year that this would be my last season,” said Rubin. “I’ve coached 41 years, I’m 66, so it’s time to move on, but to go out with the Super Bowl was just a memory I’ll never forget.”

With a little more time on his hand after spending the last 26 years in the NFL, Rubin came back to his college roots to speak with the current players at Northwestern State. He shared life lessons and told them what it took to be successful in their career whether that be playing the game of football or in any other aspect of life.

