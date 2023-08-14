3 found dead in car in Indianapolis school parking lot

FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15...
FILE - Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police in Indianapolis are investigating how three people ended up dead in a car parked outside an elementary school.

Police found three dead men in the car outside Jonathan Jennings School 109 around 8:15 a.m. Monday, WTHR-TV reported. A fourth man in the car was taken to a hospital, but his condition wasn’t immediately clear.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, police said.

The Indianapolis school district said in a statement that one of the men in the car was intoxicated but did not say which one. The district said buses were rerouted to avoid the scene, and students at the school were safe.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSP said around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Troopers responded to the crash that claimed the life of...
Motorcyclist killed in Rapides Parish crash
Alexandria Housing Authority back-to-school bash.
Alexandria Housing Authority hosts fourth annual back-to-school bash
A house explosion in western Pennsylvania destroyed three structures and damaged at least a...
5 people, including a child, are dead after an explosion destroys 3 homes in Pennsylvania
Dr. Jennifer Richmond-Bryant pulls dust samples from an air vent at the Old Morning Star...
Researchers study Clean Harbors Colfax’s potential health, environmental impacts on the community
Clemency hearing date set for death row inmate known as the ‘Cheneyville Slasher’

Latest News

The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
Mayor Cantrell’s husband dies, city says
Six former Mississippi officers plead guilty on state charges to torturing two Black men. LNL's...
LNL: Former Mississippi Officers Plead Guilty to Torturing Two Black Men
FILE - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house...
Biden administration urges colleges to pursue racial diversity without affirmative action
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma