Ascension Parish worker terminated after relieving himself in water supply due in court

Michael Mastin
Michael Mastin(Ascension Parish Government)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - An Ascension Parish government employee has been terminated and arrested after allegedly relieving himself in the water supply at a Donaldsonville water plant.

Michael Mastin, 57, of Baton Rouge is charged with two counts contaminating water supplies, and two counts criminal damage to a critical infrastructure after he urinated inside of the water supply.

Mastin is expected to appear in court Monday, Aug. 14 for an arraignment.

According to officials, on Wednesday, March 22, they were informed about the incident. After further investigation, they determined that the information was credible.

Mastin was arrested by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and has been booked into the parish jail.

“At no time was the public in danger. All water samples taken to date are in good standing and meet all safe water drinking requirements,” said Ascension Parish President Clint Coinment.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSP said around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Troopers responded to the crash that claimed the life of...
Motorcyclist killed in Rapides Parish crash
Alexandria Mall
Michaels store opening in Alexandria Mall
Alexandria Housing Authority back-to-school bash.
Alexandria Housing Authority hosts fourth annual back-to-school bash
A house explosion in western Pennsylvania destroyed three structures and damaged at least a...
5 people, including a child, are dead after an explosion destroys 3 homes in Pennsylvania
The mayor's office on Mon., Aug. 14 announced the passing of the First Gentleman of New...
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s husband dies, city says

Latest News

Fire near near Mt. Carmel community in Sabine Parish
News Channel 5 has received viewer-submitted images of a fire that is active near Florien in...
Fire near Florien in Sabine Parish
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat
Traffic accident on Hwy 165
Two injured in Pineville accident near Kingsville area
Freshmen started school on Monday at Pineville High School.
Students head back to school in Rapides Parish