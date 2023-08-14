Buckeye’s HC and former LCU QB Ben McLaughlin previews Panthers, WIldcats season

By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ben McLaughlin has made his mark in Central Louisiana.

As a quarterback at Louisiana Christian University back in the early 2000s, McLaughlin set all-time passing records with the Wildcats. In his career, McLaughlin amassed 12,000 career passing yards and 110 touchdowns. He was named the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Offensive Player of the Year in 2010.

Following his playing days, he joined the coaching staff at LCU before getting into the high school ranks. Now, he’s entering his second season as the head coach of Buckeye High School looking to lead the Panthers to their first playoff win in school history.

On Sunday, McLaughlin joined Sportsnite to preview the Panthers and Wildcats season.

