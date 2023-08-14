Caught on camera: Pilots eject from jet during airshow

Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on Sunday. (CNN, MARSHA BOGARDUS)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (CNN) - A fighter jet crashed during an airshow in Michigan on Sunday.

Two people ejected from the MiG-23 jet and landed safely.

The plane went down near an apartment complex in Belleville, which is about 30 miles west of Detroit.

Thankfully, no one on the ground was hurt.

Organizers of the “Thunder Over Michigan” show at Willow Run Airport stopped the event after the incident and told guests to leave the airfield.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating what happened.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSP said around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Troopers responded to the crash that claimed the life of...
Motorcyclist killed in Rapides Parish crash
Clemency hearing date set for death row inmate known as the ‘Cheneyville Slasher’
Dr. Jennifer Richmond-Bryant pulls dust samples from an air vent at the Old Morning Star...
Researchers study Clean Harbors Colfax’s potential health, environmental impacts on the community
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Vehicle pursuit stretching across multiple parishes leads to crash, killing 3

Latest News

(CNN, KGMB, KHNL, STATE OF HAWAII, DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE, TWITTER.COM, FEMA, ALAN DICKAR, TMX,...
Recovery efforts continue after Hawaii fires as death toll reaches 93
Buckeye's HC and former LCU QB Ben McLaughlin joins Sportsnite to preview Panthers, Wildcats...
Buckeye's HC Ben McLaughlin joins Sportsnite
North Korea's Kim Jong Un calls for a 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity.
North Korea’s Kim orders sharp increase in missile production, days before US-South Korea drills
Two people escaped after their plane crashed during an air show in Belleville, Michigan on...
VIDEO: Pilots eject from airshow plane