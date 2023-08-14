Fire near near Mt. Carmel community in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A wildfire is active in Sabine Parish:

At approximately 2:14 PM, a call was placed to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a woods fire near Corleyville Road in the Mt. Carmel community.

Multiple fire departments are on the scene along with Louisiana Forestry.

Residents in this area should take precautions and be prepared to evacuate. Structures and homes near Mt. Carmel cutoff and surrounding areas are in danger. Residents in the Plainview community are urged to evacuate the area as well. The fire is traveling southeast from the Mt. Carmel cutoff and Hwy 118 area. La Hwy 118 is closed for emergency traffic only. Please avoid the area.

(Viewer)

We currently do not know the cause. Stay with KALB for any updates.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.