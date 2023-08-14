Man accused of rape in DeRidder

By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder man has been accused of rape.

DeRidder police began investigating on Saturday after receiving a call of a woman being chased by a man.

DeRidder officials say responding officers were told by the woman she had been raped the night before by the man chasing her. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Later the same day, Ronald Anthony Ortego Jr., 33, was arrested for third-degree rape. He was jailed on $125,000 bond.

