Man accused of rape in DeRidder

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - A DeRidder man has been accused of rape.

DeRidder police began investigating on Saturday after receiving a call of a woman being chased by a man.

DeRidder officials say responding officers were told by the woman she had been raped the night before by the man chasing her. She was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Later the same day, Ronald Anthony Ortego Jr., 33, was arrested for third-degree rape. He was jailed on $125,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.