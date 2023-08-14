Michaels store opening in Alexandria Mall

Alexandria Mall
Alexandria Mall(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After the recent announcement of Ross coming to the old Michaels building in Alexandria, many of you were wondering about the future of Michaels for the city. The craft store has officially announced on Monday (August 14), that a new store location will be opening up in the Alexandria Mall later this year.

Michaels is currently hiring both full-time and part-time jobs for this new location at 3437 Masonic Drive, inside the mall.

“Michaels is the one-stop-shop for all things creative,” said Ashley Buchanan, Chief Executive Officer at Michaels. “Getting closer to our Makers allows us to provide them with not only a destination to shop, but also a place to get inspired. We’re proud to be bringing even more of that inspiration to the already creative community of Alexandria.”

Some of the new features at the Michaels location will include an updated self-service “Buy Online Pick-Up In Store” (BOPIS) and curbside pick-up.

The Grand Opening event is scheduled for sometime in the fall. Specific dates and times will be announced later. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with free crafts, giveaways, food and fun.

If you’re interested in joining the Michaels team, please visit http://www.michaels.com/jobs to view open positions.

