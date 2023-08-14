New app feature helps La. residents find their unclaimed money

MONEY MGN
MONEY MGN(MONEY MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new feature on the LA Wallet app is helping connect Louisiana residents with their lost money.

According to the state treasurer’s office, as of Monday, Aug. 14, the LA Wallet app now features an easy-to-use unclaimed property search that enables users to check for unclaimed assets in their name.

Officials say one in six people in Louisiana have unclaimed property, with average claims amounting to $900. Unclaimed property includes uncollected funds from payroll checks, old bank accounts, royalties, utility deposits, interest payments, stock certificates, and life insurance proceeds.

Unclaimed property can be checked for through LaCashClaim.org, by calling the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division at 888-925-4127, or by checking within the LA Wallet app.

