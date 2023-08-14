Students head back to school in Rapides Parish

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - While other parishes around Central Louisiana already started classes this month, Rapides Parish students finally went back to school on Monday, August 14.

Schools like Pineville High School (PHS) start back on a staggered schedule, meaning only a portion of the student body will attend classes on the first day. The rest of the students will follow suit later in the week. On Monday, PHS’s freshman class entered the halls to experience high school for the first time – but not by themselves.

Pineville High’s ‘Link Crew’ is made up of upperclassmen students and is aimed toward helping freshman navigate their high school experience.

“Give them a day of activities, a day of looking around, find their schedule, find where they are supposed to be in classes and so, we’ll run a mini-schedule and have a lot of other activities for our freshmen today,” said Dr. Karl Carpenter, Pineville High School principal.

“We do an orientation, walk them around school, show them their campus, and make sure that they start the year off right,” said Alana Valenzuela, a PHS senior.

Dr. Carpenter said the program will link the past with the future for over 300 freshmen at the school.

