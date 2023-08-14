Two injured in Pineville accident near Kingsville area

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Two people have been injured in a traffic accident in the Kingsville area of Pineville.

A vehicle overturned near the Raising Cane’s and Wendy’s on Hwy 165.

One person sustained moderate injuries and another person had minor injuries. Details are limited at this time.

