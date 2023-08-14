Two injured in Pineville accident near Kingsville area

Traffic accident on Hwy 165
Traffic accident on Hwy 165(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Two people have been injured in a traffic accident in the Kingsville area of Pineville.

A vehicle overturned near the Raising Cane’s and Wendy’s on Hwy 165.

One person sustained moderate injuries and another person had minor injuries. Details are limited at this time.

