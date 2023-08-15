Alexandria Rotary Club honors local football teams at Pigskin Preview

Nothing kicks off the 2023 high school football season quite like the annual Pigskin Preview hosted by the Rotary Club at Alexandria Convention Hall.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Coaches and players from across Rapides Parish showed up repping their school’s jerseys to preview the season and give their expectations for how they think their team will do.

High schools at the event included Alexandria Senior High, Bolton, Buckeye, Menard, Northwood-Lena, Peabody, Pineville and Tioga. Players and coaches from Louisiana Christian also joined for the pigskin preview.

The high school football season officially kicks off Thursday, August 31. The first Friday night 5th Quarter show will air on News Channel 5 on Sept. 1.

