Avoyelles Public Charter: A glimpse into how charter schools contribute to school choice conversations

MANSURA, La. (KALB) - While most schools around Central Louisiana are only entering their first week of the 2023-2024 school year, Avoyelles Public Charter School (APCS) started its third week with a few visitors. Local lawmakers toured the school to learn about what makes APCS, a Title 2 charter school, different than traditional public schools.

Julie Roy, executive director and founder of APCS, calls the school “an experiment in education.” Experimenting with a different way of teaching is the point of a charter school, Roy said. The things they do differently that work are meant to be replicated in traditional public schools.

“This is evidence that a well-run, well-funded charter school works,” said State Sen. Heather Cloud (R-Turkey Creek), the state senator in whose district APCS is located. “Sometimes we think we have to rewrite the books and pull brand new ideas. But it’s working here. The ideas and the innovation and the results are here.”

As of late, education in Louisiana has been under a microscope, charter schools not excluded, as lawmakers look for ways to increase scores, retain teachers and see measurable outcomes.

Roy believes she has found ways to make that happen at APCS. With an enrollment of 722 in K-12, students are exposed to more than just state-required material. With a charter’s level of autonomy, APCS also offers a focus on the fine arts, like music, theatre and textiles, as well as languages, tapping into the parish’s French roots.

Recently, APCS has taken a place in the world of high school athletics, as well. So far for 2023, APCS has brought home two state championships, one in boy’s basketball and the other in baseball.

As far as scores go, APCS has an average ACT score of 23.3, compared to the state’s average of 18.1 in 2022. It has also been an “A” school for 14 years.

“This school has a tremendous, positive record of educating kids,” said State Rep. Lance Harris (R-Alexandria), the outgoing House Education Committee chairman and candidate for BESE District 5. “There might be some things we can replicate over and over to make that same impact on some of our public and private schools.”

While charter schools are championed by some, that is not the case for all constituents or the lawmakers representing them. A concern over charter schools’ appeal in communities, as well as homeschool and private school options, have grown in the past year with more legislative conversations around school choice.

Harris lead many of those conversations in the 2023 Regular Session, where he authored legislation to create an Education Savings Account (ESA) called the Sunshine Scholarship Program and expand school transfers from just a ‘D’ or ‘F’ school to all schools.

ESAs would enable a student to use the money the state already allocates toward their education for an option other than a traditional public school, like private, charter or even homeschool.

“The more competition you have on the educational level, I think the better our schools will be,” said Harris.

Harris, a long-time business owner in Central Louisiana, compared the education system to a business, saying it needs to foster more competition to create more success. He believes if students are readily given more options for their education, schools will have to work to improve and keep students engaged and on their rolls.

During the tour, Cloud called the competition aspect “healthy” and a more “viable” way for the state’s rule where the money follows a student could play out. Several other lawmakers appeared to agree.

Fears around the idea of competition are often rooted in the local school district, who fear they will lose funding if students transfer.

“Show me. I still can’t see how that can happen, even if you go to an ESA system. Some of your local school districts will come out better actually,” claimed Harris, who said some other funding, like local and federal money, would remain in the school district. He said some schools may end up paying teachers more for fewer students.

“I think that’s a fear for something that would not really pan out,” said Harris. “I think as we get through the conversations more and more, I think we’ll be able to rectify some of those fears with the school systems.”

Harris said more conversations need to play out between BESE, the legislature and the governor’s office to make any changes a success.

So, as Louisiana looks to improve its education system, school choice conversations are likely to continue.

“I don’t know where all the conversations are going to go, but I know that charter schools, the longevity and just continuing to fund and believe and invest in them, I think that is going to be at the forefront of legislative conversations,” said Cloud. “How that rolls out? I’m not quite sure yet.”

