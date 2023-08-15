Cenla Summer Camp: ASH Trojans

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Back in 2020, the ASH Trojans went on a historic run on the way to their first appearance in the state championship game.

However, over the last two years, the season has ended quicker than the Trojans are used to, not being able to make it past the second round. That freshman class from the state championship runner-up team has now grown up to be an elite group of seniors that are looking to end their careers in the same place they started - in the title game.

“The picture in our weight room is a big picture of the Superdome,” said Aayden Walker. “Every day when we are in the weight room, and it is getting tough, we look at it and forget about how we feel now and just work because we have a goal we want to get to.”

Each position group at Alexandria Senior High features talent that could wind up playing on the next level, especially in the receiver room. Amyrion Mingo and Jaylin Johnson are two of the biggest homerun threats in the area, combining for over 1,700 receiving yards and 19 touchdowns a year ago. Both players are featured in CenlaPreps’ preseason spotlight series.

ASH is still working through a quarterback battle between Ty Feaster and Bradley Wilson, but no matter what QB wins the starting job, they will have plenty of weapons on the offensive side this season.

“The job you do when the ball is not coming your way is every bit as important, and I think the kids are buying into it,” said ASH head coach Thomas Bachman. “We are trying to coach it every single day and certainly get more buy-in. They all want the ball, and you wouldn’t want them out there if they didn’t want the ball.”

“We had to get stronger this offseason,” said Mingo. “We always had the potential, we just had to instill it into each other.”

Another unit at ASH that continues to produce college-level talent is the defensive line. In recent years, players like Jacobian Guillory (LSU) and J’mari Monette (Indiana) have made plenty of noise in the backfield. In 2023, that same tradition is carried on by Jeremiah Jeffers-Wright, who recently picked up his first D1 offer from Texas Southern and Aayden Walker.

Jeffers-Wright has played since his freshman season with the Trojans and feels this defensive line has the chance to make a serious push while playing in a district that features schools like West Monroe, Ouachita and Ruston.

“You have to anchor down with it,” said Jeffers-Wright. “They have some huge linemen. You have to accept, go up and beat them.”

The ASH Trojans are scheduled to host St. Thomas More in Week 2, however, the school told News Channel 5 that due to a delay in the turf field installment, the game will likely be moved to Lafayette. The Trojans’ home opener could now be in Week 3 against Natchitoches Central.

KALB’s Cenla Summer Camp Series 2023 is presented by La. Farm Bureau.

