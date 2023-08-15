DOTD to issue special permits for transporting hay

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced on Monday, Aug. 14, it will begin issuing special permits for vehicles transporting hay during the current drought emergency in Louisiana declared by Governor John Bel Edwards.

State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat

§ RS 32:387 (6) grants the DOTD Secretary the authority to issue special permits to vehicles transporting hay due to a disaster or emergency.

Permit fees will be $10 and will be valid for only as long as the declared drought emergency exists, not to exceed one year.

The following restrictions apply:

  • Vehicles transporting hay bales loaded side by side shall not exceed 12 feet in width and 14 feet in height. All other weight and dimension restrictions and requirements still apply.
  • Travel is limited to daylight hours beginning at sunrise and ending at sunset and is limited by all no-movement requirements on certain holidays.
  • Vehicles must travel with the required signs and flags properly placed and indicating that they carry oversized loads.
  • Vehicles must be equipped with mirrors that allow drivers to have a clear view of the highway to least 200 feet to the rear of the vehicle.
  • Loads must be securely bound to the transporting vehicles.
  • Carriers, owners and drivers of any vehicle being operated are responsible for verifying in advance that the actual dimensions and weights of the vehicles and loads are acceptable for all routes being traveled.
  • It is the responsibility of the carriers, owners, and drivers to track the status of the declared emergencies. In the event the emergency expires prior to the one-year period, the owner, carrier, and driver shall be responsible for terminating use of the permit. Information regarding the status of declared emergencies and to obtain a special permit may call the DOTD Permit Office toll free at (800) 654-1433 or (225) 343-2345 for the Baton Rouge area.
  • No vehicle shall exceed weight limits posted for bridges and similar structures, or relieve any vehicle or carrier, owner or driver of any vehicle from compliance with any restrictions other than those specified, or from any statute, rule, order or other legal requirement.

