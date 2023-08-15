Foul play not suspected after body found in Mississippi River, officials say

Mississippi River (generic).
Mississippi River (generic).(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Mississippi River late Monday night, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

Police said the body was found in the water by a dredging company that was working in the river.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, the Coast Guard called officials to respond to River Road not far from BREC’s Farr Park around 11:25 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.

EBRSO Maritime recovered the body from the river and turned it over to the coroner’s office to determine the cause of death, deputies said.

Officials are working with the LSU Faces Lab for identification.

Deputies said there are no obvious signs of foul play.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional details will be provided as they become available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

