Golf cart malfunction leads to crash through dining hall windows on Southern’s campus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A golf cart crashed into a dining hall on Southern University’s campus Monday, Aug. 12, after the motorized vehicle malfunctioned.

A spokeswoman with the university confirmed a Southern employee was transporting two people on a golf cart as part of a campus tour.

The employee and passengers indicated that the cart malfunctioned, resulting in the driver crashing through two windows at Mayberry Dining Hall.

Two people who were on the golf cart and one person inside the dining hall were evaluated for injuries.

No further details are available at this time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.