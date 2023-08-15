Man accused of dumping Nathan Millard’s body enters plea in court

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Derrick Perkins was officially arraigned in court in East Baton Rouge Parish on Tuesday, August 15, officials said.

During his appearance in court, Perkins entered a not guilty plea on charges against him.

According to authorities, Perkins is accused of dumping the body of Georgia businessman Nathan Millard following his death back in March.

Officials said the cause of death for Millard was the combined effects of fentanyl, cocaine, and ethanol. They added the manner of death for Millard was accidental.

The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in Baton Rouge Monday morning, March 6, officials said. (WAFB)

Investigators said that Millard’s body wasn’t discovered until nearly two weeks after he went missing. They added that he had been in Baton Rouge on a business trip.

Millard’s body was discovered in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway near Osage Street.

A motion hearing for Perkins is set for November 2, officials said.

