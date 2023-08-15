Massive fire forces Sabine Parish families to evacuate

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Update: The wildfires in Sabine Parish east of Florien are contained as of 9 p.m.

This remains a very serious situation. Wind direction and changing weather conditions can cause flare-ups and ignite new fires in the area.

The Louisiana Department of Forestry will operate throughout the night clearing lanes to further control the fire.

Law enforcement will remain on scene throughout the night patrolling the area, looking for any new fires or flare-ups.

At approximately 2:14 PM, a call was placed to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a woods fire near Corleyville Road in the Mt. Carmel community.

Residents in the following areas were asked to evacuate:

  • Mount Carmel Cutoff Road
  • Monroe Skinner Road
  • Lee Jordan Road
  • Corleyville Road
  • Sneed Road
  • Landon Rd.
  • Sonny Road
  • Plain View area

La Hwy 118 is closed for emergency traffic only. Please avoid the area.

The Florien Civic Center is open for wildfire evacuees with water.

The following churches have opened for evacuees for a cool-down spot as well as for food:

  • Florien 1st Baptist Church
  • Warren Baptist Church
  • Ebenezer Baptist Church
  • Antioch Baptist Church
  • Grace Assembly in Hornbeck
  • Trinity Baptist Church in Many
(Viewer)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
State of Emergency declared in Louisiana due to extreme heat
Traffic accident on Hwy 165
Two injured in Pineville accident near Kingsville area
Alexandria Mall
Michaels store opening in Alexandria Mall
LSP said around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Troopers responded to the crash that claimed the life of...
Motorcyclist killed in Rapides Parish crash

Latest News

A wildfire in Sabine Parish has led to the evacuation of families.
Massive fire forces Sabine Parish families to evacuate
All charges brought against James Milligan have been dropped after no probable cause was found...
Lawsuit to be filed against APD officer for wrongful arrest, all charges dropped against victim
A second lawsuit that names APD Officer Jim Lewis as a defendant is making its way to federal...
Lawsuit to be filed against APD officer for wrongful arrest, all charges dropped against victim
Local lawmakers toured APCS to learn about what makes the Title 2 charter school different than...
Avoyelles Public Charter: A glimpse into how charter schools contribute to school choice conversations