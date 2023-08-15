Massive fire forces Sabine Parish families to evacuate

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - Update: The wildfires in Sabine Parish east of Florien are contained as of 9 p.m.

This remains a very serious situation. Wind direction and changing weather conditions can cause flare-ups and ignite new fires in the area.

The Louisiana Department of Forestry will operate throughout the night clearing lanes to further control the fire.

Law enforcement will remain on scene throughout the night patrolling the area, looking for any new fires or flare-ups.

At approximately 2:14 PM, a call was placed to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a woods fire near Corleyville Road in the Mt. Carmel community.

Residents in the following areas were asked to evacuate:

Mount Carmel Cutoff Road

Monroe Skinner Road

Lee Jordan Road

Corleyville Road

Sneed Road

Landon Rd.

Sonny Road

Plain View area

La Hwy 118 is closed for emergency traffic only. Please avoid the area.

The Florien Civic Center is open for wildfire evacuees with water.

The following churches have opened for evacuees for a cool-down spot as well as for food:

Florien 1st Baptist Church

Warren Baptist Church

Ebenezer Baptist Church

Antioch Baptist Church

Grace Assembly in Hornbeck

Trinity Baptist Church in Many

