Reports of at least two brush fires in Esler Field Road area

Smoke from brush fires off of Esler Field Road(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 has learned of reports about brush fires in the Esler Field Road area.

The first fire was reported in the 6800 block of Esler Field Road, near the Esler Baptist Church. Louisiana State Police was alerted about the fire, with authorities from Ball and Kolin being called in for backup. Smoke could be seen coming from the area, with multiple crews responding.

The second fire was reported near the Louisiana National Guard Training Center in Pineville, but appears to be contained.

This is a developing story. We will provide more details as they become available.

