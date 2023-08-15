RPSB agrees to discuss Bolton magnet school option for 2024-2025 school year

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has agreed to discuss a Bolton magnet school option for the 2024-2025 school year.

Board member Sandra Franklin wrote up a motion “to take possible action and consider a PreK-12, 3-12 or 6-12 magnet school to begin in 2024-2025.”

The board will take this to the regular agenda in the September board meeting to determine if this is doable.

Concerns rose over if the age gap of having Pre-K students through 12th-grade students would cause a problem. Board members Franklin, George Johnson and education committee chair Linda Burgess shared their issues and suggested a smaller gap, such as 3-12 or 6-12, as a solution.

“I feel that we do need to look at the age group,” said Burgess.

This latest update comes after the introduction of the “Better Facilities Strategic Plan” back in March that proposed creating the magnet school at Bolton High School, closing Phoenix Magnet Elementary, Rapides Academy, Alma Redwine Elementary and Horseshoe Drive Elementary in the process.

Instead of moving forward with that plan, a substitute motion was approved to delay the plan and instead create an advisory panel. That panel has been meeting throughout the summer to discuss the possible change.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.