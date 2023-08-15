RPSB to discuss Bolton Magnet School proposal

Bolton High School in Alexandria, La.
Bolton High School in Alexandria, La.(Credit: KALB)
By Colin Vedros
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Committee meetings for the Rapides Parish School Board are set for tonight, with an update on possible changes for Bolton High School set to be discussed.

The education committee is set to receive a report on the creation of a Pre-K to 12th-grade academic and performing arts magnet school at Bolton.

This latest update comes after the introduction of the “Better Facilities Strategic Plan” back in March that proposed creating the magnet school at Bolton, closing Phoenix Magnet Elementary, Rapides Academy, Alma Redwine Elementary and Horseshoe Drive Elementary in the process.

Instead of moving forward with that plan, a substitute motion was approved to delay the plan and instead create an advisory panel. That panel has been meeting throughout the summer to discuss the possible change.

Tonight, the panel will report their findings. We will have more after tonight’s meeting concludes.

