Sabine Parish fires are out; command center in place

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that as of August 15, 9:45 a.m., the fires east of Florien have been contained.

A command center has been set up at the Florien Fire Station where water and food is available to anyone displaced by the fires.

SPSO said the cause of the fire seems to be a spark from a downed utility pole on Mount Carmel Cutoff.

An estimated 2,100 acres have been burned, 10 inhabited homes, eight other structures and some vehicles were lost in the fires. No deaths or injuries were reported.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry has aircraft monitoring the situation and assessing the damage. Multiple fire districts from other parishes are available to assist if needed.

SPSO said that there have been some minor flare-ups, but no threat to life or property exists at this time. Changes in the weather and winds could cause more flare-ups in the area.

The current state-wide burn ban remains in effect and will be for several weeks under these dry conditions.

CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS ON THE BURN BAN.

SPSO said that citations will be issued to anyone caught burning anything in Sabine Parish.

