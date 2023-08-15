Saints expected to sign Marrero native, former LSU Tiger Darrel Williams, per reports

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Saints continue to make offseason moves ahead of the start of the regular season.

The Saints hosted Marrero native and former LSU Tiger Darrel Williams for a workout on Mon., Aug. 14.

The two agreed to terms on a contract, according to multiple reports.

The Saints are looking to continue to add depth to the running back room, as Alvin Kamara faces a three-game suspension for his role in a Las Vegas fight and Eno Benjamin has been ruled out for the season after rupturing his Achilles tendon during training camp.

Rookie Kendre Miller left the Saints’ preseason win over the defending Super Bowl champs with a minor sprain in the same knee he injured in the Fiesta Bowl last December. He did not fully participate in practice until training camp opened because of that injury.

The terms of the contract were not immediately available.

Williams played at John Ehret High School and LSU. He played in the shadow of 1,000-yard rushers Leonard Fournette and Derrius Guice. He became the first Tiger to have 100 yards rushing and receiving in the same game when he did it again at Ole Miss in 2017.

LSU running back Darrel Williams (28) carries for a long gain ahead of Texas A&M defensive back Charles Oliver (21) and defensive back Derrick Tucker (4) in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017. LSU won 45-21. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) (Gerald Herbert | AP)

He spent his first four NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before moving to the Arizona Cardinals in 2022.

He tallied 25 touches for 111 yards and a touchdown in his 2022 season.

He’s played 57 games with seven starts in his NFL career, rushing for 1,014 yards and 11 touchdowns.

