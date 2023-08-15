ULM football player shows support for 11-year-old special needs student struggling with being bullied

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - University of Louisiana Monroe football tight end Rylan Green took it upon himself to help Dominique Hawkins after seeing his story on KNOE 8 News.

Dominique is eleven years old and on the autism spectrum. He was bullied at Rayville Elementary School and developed anxiety and depression as a result.

“I saw your story. I just thought ‘man that’s a brave dude right there’. I had to come meet you. I had to meet you,” Green told Dominique.

Green organized a morning full of events for Dominique and his family on Saturday, Aug. 12. He and the football team surprised him with a ULM jersey, hat, bracelet and even tickets to the season’s home opener.

“Sometimes it’s not just about football, we can do things that are bigger than football,” Green told KNOE.

After the scrimmage, Dominique was able to meet many of the players who gave him some life advice.

“I told him, I said you know I think he can look around and see all these big strong football players, but in reality, that takes a whole other level of strength to do what he does and get up every day and go to school, and I admire that,” Green said.

Dominique said some team members even shared their own experiences of being bullied and how they got through it. They told Dominique to keep being true to himself.

“They gave me confidence,” Dominique said. “And they told me that everyone in the world is not mean.”

Dominique said the guys made him feel like he was already a part of the team. Dominique showed the team his touchdown dance and even got to play a little football with them.

Green said spending time with Dominique put things in perspective for the whole team and made them realize they can use their platform to impact others beyond football.

“He can go back to school and say, ‘I may not have friends here but I’ve got big football player friends at ULM,’” Green said.

Now, Dominique is not nervous about the school year because he knows he has a whole team of support behind him.

Green told Dominique to call him if he ever has a bad day or just needs a friend to talk to. Green said the team is already brainstorming more ways to keep supporting Dominique and include him in the upcoming season.

