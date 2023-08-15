UPDATE: Two fires in the Esler Field Road area extinguished

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Two brush fires that started in the Esler Field Road area have been extinguished.

The first fire was reported in the 6800 block of Esler Field Road, near Duncan Road and the Esler Baptist Church. Louisiana State Police was alerted about the fire, with authorities from Ball and Kolin being called in for backup. Smoke could be seen coming from the area, with multiple crews responding.

The second fire was reported near the Louisiana National Guard Training Center in Pineville.

We do not know the cause of these fires. However, no structures were damaged.

