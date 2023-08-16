5 arrested in RADE investigation, traffic stops

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Five suspects have been arrested in three separate incidents following a Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) investigation on August 10 and two traffic stops.

Antonio Dewayne Latchie, 33, of Pineville, was arrested and charged with three counts of contempt of court warrants, one count of possession with intent of CDS II (fentanyl), one count of distribution of CDS II (fentanyl), five counts of illegal carrying of a weapon with drugs, one count of unlawful use/possession of body armor, five counts of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and one count of possession of CDS IV (Alprazolam).

Latchie remains in jail at the time of this release on a $304,000 bond.

Craig Deandre Brown, 27, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with one distribution of CDS II (methamphetamine), one count of possession of CDS II (methamphetamine) and one count of possession of CDS I (marijuana) synthetic marijuana.

Brown remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $180,000 bond.

Devontee Descean Smith, 29, of Alexandria, was arrested and charged with three counts of contempt of court warrant, one count of possession of CDS II with intent (methamphetamine) and one count of improper lane usage.

Smith also remains in jail at the time of this release being held on a $71,600 bond.

Anouluck Eddie Kattaviravong, 34, was arrested and charged with one count of possession with intent of CDS II (2 to 28 grams) of methamphetamine, one count of obstruction of justice, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, one count of speeding and one count of probation violation. He remains in jail at this time on a $28,100 bond.



Melissa K. Kattaviravong, 47, was arrested and charged with one count of possession with intent of CDS II (2 to 28 grams) of methamphetamine, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of drug paraphernalia. She remains in jail at this time on a $13,000 bond.

