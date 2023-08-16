Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari split after huge fight about cheating rumors, sources say

Britney Spears
Britney Spears(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT
(WVUE) - According to TMZ, pop icon Britney Spears and her spouse Sam Asghari are on the rocks. There’s talk that the couple has taken a break from their marital bliss following a heated altercation rooted in accusations of infidelity.

Insiders spilled to TMZ that Asghari confronted the “Toxic” singer over whispers that she may have been unfaithful. The details of these allegations remain hazy, and there’s no confirmation of their authenticity.

However, the situation created quite a stir between the duo.

FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time...
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. Spears and her partner Asghari announced in a joint post on Instagram, Saturday, May 14, 2022, that they had lost their baby during pregnancy. The announcement came a little over a month after the couple revealed they were expecting a child.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

It’s rumored that Asghari, 29, is considering legal options, with insiders suggesting, “A divorce filing by Sam seems imminent.” To add fuel to the fire, it appears that Asghari has already vacated the couple’s joint residence.

Earlier this year, TMZ unveiled a documentary delving into the superstar’s life, suggesting that Spears and Asghari’s marriage was shaky. The report went so far as to insinuate that the “Sometimes” artist may have had physical confrontations with Asghari and seemed to be distancing himself from their shared home.

This story is developing.

