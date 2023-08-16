Cenla ambulance services see over 100 heat related injuries so far this summer

By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA. (KALB) - A cool front that moved into Cenla on August 15 had residents enjoying an escape from the extreme heat, but that heat is quickly returning.

Monday, August 14, marked 22 days in a row that temperatures in Alexandria reached over 100 degrees, and during that time 12 new record highs were set.

Over the last 90 days, the local ambulance services have fielded over 100 emergency calls regarding heat-related injuries and illnesses.

Since May 16, MedExpress transported 78 patients for heat-related calls, and Acadian Ambulance Service fielded 108 heat-related calls.

After a bride break from the heat, temperatures are forecasted to climb to 102 degrees on Thursday and reach 107 degrees by Sunday.

