Cenla school districts address air conditioning on buses

CENTRAL LOUISIANA, La. (KALB) - Over 100 school buses in Central Louisiana do not have air conditioning. With the current state of emergency due to heat, there are concerns about those buses being too hot for students.

In Avoyelles Parish, over 80 percent of the buses for the district are without air conditioning. Of the parish’s 82 school buses, 65 do not have A/C, but the school district says it is taking precautions with the heat.

After Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency this week, Avoyelles Parish equipped all buses with ice chests filled with bottled water, ice and cold towels to keep students from overheating.

The district’s transportation system also made arrangements with all of the Y Not Stop gas stations in Avoyelles Parish to give bus drivers free refills of ice and bottled water for the students.

“If a student complains of heat exhaustion, they can reach in a cooler and give them one of the towels, or the student can reach in the cooler and get a cool towel and put on their neck for heat exhaustion,” said Trent Young, Avoyelles transportation manager. “So that’s what we’re doing to help combat the heat, and we’re going to do this until the Governor lifts the state of emergency.”

Over in Rapides Parish, the district’s director of transportation, LaRon Baptiste, gave a report on the current state of school buses in the area at Tuesday night’s school board committee meetings. In Rapides, there are currently 278 total buses that are available for use. Of those 278, 79 are still without air conditioning. Rapides Parish is currently working to add 25 electric buses with air-conditioning to its fleet, but Baptiste says it could be months before those arrive.

“They will be able to add to our A/C fleet and reduce that number,” said Baptiste. “Unfortunately, that won’t arrive during this particular heat wave, so we’ll have to make do with what we have currently.”

Baptiste added that the transportation department is waiting on the environmental protection agency to release the funds for the buses. Those buses, if approved, will arrive sometime in November.

The Rapides Parish School Board released this statement to us regarding their buses:

“Two-thirds of Rapides Parish’s bus fleet is air-conditioned. For those buses that are not air-conditioned, drivers have been instructed to drive the bus prior to pick-up with the windows down to help with air circulation. In addition to that, bottled water is provided to all riders on those buses. It’s our hope that these measures will mitigate the heat experienced in the afternoon drop-off time."

In Grant Parish, every bus has an A/C unit, with the money coming from a tax passed by residents to invest in the district’s transportation system.

“We have a front air-conditioner that has vents that blow toward the back toward the students,” said Ty Melton, Grant Parish School Transportation Director. “We also have a driver vent that can blow directly on the driver that can be adjusted.”

With temperatures expected to rise back to triple digits this week, the heat issue appears to be sticking around for this school season.

