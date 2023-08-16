Cenla Summer Camp: Bolton Bears

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It has been quite the offseason for Bolton High School athletics.

A cloud of uncertainty began to hover over the school after the Rapides Parish School Board unveiled the “Better Facilities Strategic Plan” back in March that proposed turning Bolton into an academic and performing arts magnet school. This plan could have abruptly ended athletics at the school.

Instead of moving forward with that plan, RPSB approved delaying the plan and instead created an advisory panel to discuss the potential change. While this delay kept Bolton High School on its regular schedule with athletics for the 2023-2024 school year, the future beyond that remains in the hands of the school board.

Many coaches left the school for other opportunities following the original introduction of the “Better Facilities Strategic Plan,” feeling as if their jobs were in jeopardy. The school had to make quick work to bring in a new coaching staff. One of those hires was first-year head football coach Clint Dean.

Coach Dean accepted the challenge of uncertainties surrounding the future of the program. However, he said he just wanted to provide the players with stability, block out the rest of the distractions and just focus on football.

“What I told the guys those first few days was that they were going to be the best recruiters we have,” said Coach Dean about getting his players to get more students on the team. “They’ve been on the phone trying to get in touch with their buddies. Most of them either didn’t have a way to get there or weren’t really sure about it. That core group of guys throughout the summer really took to the culture really quick.”

Coach Dean said when Bolton first began their summer workouts, only about 10 players showed up, but that number has steadily grown, especially since the beginning of the school year. Twenty freshmen signed up to play football and several more joined this week after not knowing that Bolton would be suiting up for Friday night lights this season.

The players have rallied behind the idea of keeping the football program alive and still being competitive in 3A.

“Last year with all the uncertainty, it was a tough time,” said Connor McLain. “A lot of stuff was up in the air but there is nowhere else I’d rather play football. If I have the choice, I want to be at Bolton and play at Bolton. I want to be a Bolton Bear as long as I can be.”

McLain steps into a larger role this season for the Bears. After being the Bears’ punter and kicker last season, he will now line up under center at quarterback. Coach Dean said McLain has quickly learned the spread offense and is always watching film to grow at that position.

Protecting him will be former a former state champion powerlifter in Devonte Williams who will be playing both sides of the line of scrimmage this year.

“We want to have a successful season, so we need the numbers,” said Williams. “If you don’t know how to play football, we’ll teach you. If you played football before, come back out and enjoy it again.”

Bolton will look to improve on a 3-7 record last year in a new era for Bears’ football.

