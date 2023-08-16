Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate

In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled by the state DMV after receiving a complaint.(Emily Benito)
By Emily Benito, Kevin Sheridan and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) – A Nevada license plate that was initially recalled after going viral is here to stay.

In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled by the state DMV after receiving a complaint.

However, after a formal review, a DMV administrative judge determined the plate did not meet the criteria of words/phrases that are not allowed on license plates.

Steelmon has had the license plate for two decades with no issues until this summer.

“Local law enforcement have pulled me over to tell me they liked my license plate ... In 20 years, I’ve had one person say, ‘Well, I don’t think your license plates are very appropriate,’” Steelmon said.

Steelmon said he got a letter from the DMV about a week after a picture of the plate went viral on Facebook, saying the license plate was inappropriate and would be recalled.

The DMV in Nevada says that it only takes one complaint for a license plate to be reviewed by their special license committee.

“All it takes is for one person to issue or file a complaint. If it goes against the statute, we have a duty to execute on that and recall it,” said Eli Rohl, public information officer for the Nevada DMV in Carson City.

The statute states the following may not be put on a Nevada license plate:

  • Upside down numbers
  • More than seven numbers
  • Phrases of contempt, ridicule or superiority of race, ethnic heritage or gender
  • Phrases sexual in nature, derogatory or obscene
  • A direct or indirect reference to drugs, paraphernalia or gang

The special committee meets every Monday to discuss reported license plates to decide which license plates violate the statute or not.

Those with a recalled plate can appeal the committee’s decision by taking the case to a judge that is distinctly separate from the DMV but still on their payroll.

Ultimately, the judge in this case determined on July 21 that Steelmon could keep the plate.

Copyright 2023 KOLO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from brush fires off of Esler Field Road.
UPDATE: Two fires in the Esler Field Road area extinguished
Wildfire on Rob Wallace Road in Grant Parish
All charges brought against James Milligan have been dropped after no probable cause was found...
Lawsuit to be filed against APD officer for wrongful arrest, all charges dropped against victim
Massive fire forces Sabine Parish families to evacuate
Bolton High School in Alexandria, La.
RPSB agrees to discuss Bolton magnet school option for 2024-2025 school year

Latest News

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May...
A former fundraiser for Rep. George Santos has been charged with wire fraud and identity theft
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
LIVE: Biden is set to mark the anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law
This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says material seized in police raid of weekly newspaper should be returned
FILE - Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront, now littered with debris including shrimp...
New study finds far more hurricane-related deaths in US, especially among poor and vulnerable
FILE - Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting involving the FBI, Wednesday, Aug....
Armed Utah man shot by FBI last week carried AR-15 in 2018 police encounter, records show