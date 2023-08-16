Mother of drive-by shooting victim promises to ‘advocate’ for son ahead of scheduled sentencing

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The mother of a 17-year-old Alexandria Senior High School student, who was shot during a drive-by shooting, in which he was not the intended target on March 19, 2022, in the 700-block of Fred Loop and later died, got the chance to address the driver of the vehicle on Wednesday ahead of his sentencing at the end of the month.

Eric Macon, Jr., 26 of Alexandria, pleaded guilty as charged to manslaughter on April 10. Ahead of his sentencing on August 30 by Judge Greg Beard, both the prosecution and defense filed sentencing recommendations. Those documents detail what led up to the shooting. In them, it is noted that Macon did not fire any shots, but was the adult who drove three juveniles who did shoot.

Documents reveal the shooting evolved from a “paintball war” when a group of people in the vehicle started shooting guns when they recognized someone there that they didn’t like. The victim, Christopher Celestine, was not the intended target.

As warrants were later issued, police attempted to stop Macon on a second-degree murder warrant in early May 2022. He led them on a chase before crashing into his garage at his home near Monroe Street. Officers found a two-year-old inside the car. Macon was arrested at the scene. When the case went to a Rapides Parish grand jury, Macon was indicted on a count of manslaughter.

On Wednesday, Laquandra Jackson, Celestine’s mother, addressed the court about the impact of her son’s death. She described him as “responsible, respectful, and a role model.” Jackson said she was in the process of shopping for a car for her son’s graduation present.

“He didn’t get a chance to get that vehicle,” said Jackson. “He won’t go to college.”

Jackson said her son had an interest in joining the Army and told the court she recently received a call from an Army recruiter whom she had to tell her son had passed.

“Although Eric Macon wasn’t the actual shooter, he drove those kids around,” said Jackson. “He ran. I blame him as well. He was an adult.”

She said the shooting has left her in fear for the safety of her other children. She urged other parents in the courtroom to keep guns away from their children.

“I’ll advocate for my child,” she said. “He didn’t deserve it.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall. Macon is represented by Willie Stephens.

