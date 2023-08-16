Natchitoches Police investigating fatal shooting of teen on Fairgrounds Road

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:04 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Police Department is investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 16-year-old on Fairgrounds Road on August 15.

Officers arrived at the scene around 3:01 p.m. and found the victim in the 400 block of Fairgrounds Road with a single gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a medical center where he later died as a result of his injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and the Natchitoches Police Department will release more details as they become available.

If you would like to report suspicious activity please contact the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-8101 or if you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Rudolph Glass at (318) 357-3875. Remember all information given shall remain confidential.

How to report an anonymous tip via Natchitoches Crime Stoppers:

You can also report a tip anonymously by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone or by calling Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388. All tips remain confidential and the caller can receive a cash reward up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender.

