Overloaded AC unit causes fire, leaves 3 without home

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators say an overloaded air conditioning unit is behind a house fire that destroyed a home in a neighborhood off Airline Highway Wednesday morning, Aug. 16.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the air conditioning unit caught fire after being plugged into an ungrounded multi-socket plug which was plugged into an extension cord.

The fire happened just after 7 a.m. in the 5200 block of Hammond Street.

Crews arrived on scene to find heavy fire in an attached carport and in the back of the home, according to the fire department.

Firefighters said two people escaped unharmed from the house fire.

Firefighters got the fire under control just before 8 a.m., but the fire had already extended into the home’s living area, according to the fire department.

The home is considered a total loss from the extensive fire, smoke, and water damage, officials explained.

Red Cross was called to help the three people who lived in the home, officials confirmed.

