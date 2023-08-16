VPSO: Oil well on fire in the Evans community

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, an oil well is on fire in the Evans community.

Around noon on August 16, VPSO Sheriff Sam Craft announced on social media that a wildfire on Peason Ridge near Hornbeck and Annacoco had been contained. Shortly after that announcement, Craft said another fire had started at an oil well in Evans. That fire spread to nearby woods.

According to Craft as of 3:15 p.m., the fire in the woods is approximately 60% contained, and the oil well is still burning.

No injuries have been reported and no evacuations are underway.

