Wildfire in Vernon Parish in Fal Road, Cryers Crossing area

(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forestry Service, and firefighters are on the scene of a woods fire in the area of Fal Road and the western side of Cryers Crossing.

Forestry service personnel have deployed dozers and the fire is contained at this time:

**** FIRE ALERT **** VPSO, US Forestry Service Personnel, and Fire Department personnel are on the scene of a second...

Posted by Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

