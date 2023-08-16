Wildfire on White City Road in Sabine Parish

(mgn)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - At this time Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Fire Service Personnel and area fire department personnel with a woods fire in the area of White City Road.

Fire service personnel do have dozers at the scene at this time.

Sheriff Sam Craft is on the scene now and information will be updated as it becomes available.

There is heavy smoke in the area, and motorists should be cautious if they must travel in that area.

*** FIRE ALERT *** At this time VPSO Deputies are assisting the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Fire Service Personnel,...

Posted by Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, August 16, 2023
We take a look at the latest on recent wildfires in Sabine Parish and Vernon Parish.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke from brush fires off of Esler Field Road.
UPDATE: Two fires in the Esler Field Road area extinguished
Wildfire on Rob Wallace Road in Grant Parish
All charges brought against James Milligan have been dropped after no probable cause was found...
Lawsuit to be filed against APD officer for wrongful arrest, all charges dropped against victim
Massive fire forces Sabine Parish families to evacuate
Bolton High School in Alexandria, La.
RPSB agrees to discuss Bolton magnet school option for 2024-2025 school year

Latest News

We take a look at the latest on recent wildfires in Sabine Parish and Vernon Parish.
Update on Sabine, Vernon Parish wildfires
Cenla ambulance services see over 100 heat related injuries so far this summer
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to an incident at Baton Rouge High Wednesday, Aug....
All clear given after threat from student leads to lockdowns at area schools
The mother of a 17-year-old Alexandria Senior High School student who was shot during a...
Mother of drive-by shooting victim promises to ‘advocate’ for son ahead of scheduled sentencing