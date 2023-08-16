Wildfire on White City Road in Sabine Parish

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - At this time Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies are assisting the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office, Fire Service Personnel and area fire department personnel with a woods fire in the area of White City Road.

Fire service personnel do have dozers at the scene at this time.

Sheriff Sam Craft is on the scene now and information will be updated as it becomes available.

There is heavy smoke in the area, and motorists should be cautious if they must travel in that area.

