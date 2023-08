Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford. (KPLC)

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Incumbent Beauregard Sheriff Mark Herford will serve a second term.

Herford is now unopposed in his bid for a second term after only other candidate in the race, Don Nichols, withdrew, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

