Cenla Summer Camp: Northwood-Lena Gators

LENA, La. (KALB) - The Tommy Moore era at Northwood-Lena has translated into immediate success for the Gators.

In Moore’s first season in 2021, the Gators hosted and won their first playoff game in program history. 2022 was more of a rebuilding year as the Gators went just 2-8, but six freshmen were asked to start and step into larger roles. In year three under Coach Moore, the team is hoping that the youth experience turns into another playoff appearance for the Gators.

“Him coming to be our coach was a whole shift in events for the whole football team,” said senior lineman Jacob Skaggs. “We saw a new coach and didn’t know what to do, but we all wanted to be good for him.”

One of those anchors for the Gators is Jacob Skaggs on the offensive line. Skaggs started to suit up for Northwood-Lena as a six-foot-tall 5th grader. Now, as a senior, Skaggs is a towering 6′3 275-pound lineman who has been a four-year starter on both sides of the ball. His job is to protect dual-threat quarterback A.J, Butler, who is expected to air it out a little more this season.

The football team watched this offseason as Northwood-Lena’s girls’ and boys’ basketball teams each won a state championship and are hoping that success carries out to the Friday night lights this fall.

“It fires us up a lot, and we are ready,” said tight-end Khalil Page. “We’re ready for the season to kick off. We just keep putting in work, keep grinding and keep our heads up and working.”

The Gators are going for their second playoff appearance in three years under Coach Moore. Northwood-Lena will kick off its season against Ringgold at home on Friday, Sept. 1.

