Driver charged in connection to deadly 2021 Liberty Arsenal shooting has been sentenced

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - One of the suspects charged in connection with the May 7, 2021 deadly shooting at Liberty Arsenal gun shop in Libuse was sentenced Thursday for his role.

Cliron Price, 22, of Alexandria, pleaded guilty on Sept. 30, 2021, to obstruction of justice, accessory after the fact, aggravated flight from an officer, and illegal carrying of a weapon with drugs.

The shooting at the store killed the owner of Liberty Arsenal, David Paul, and severely injured his brother, Michael Paul.

Prosecutors said Price, who was not at the shooting, allegedly drove the shooter, Ramonte Jackson, and another person later arrested in connection to the crime, Eric Dixon, to Baton Rouge before returning the next day with Dixon, who turned himself in. Price was involved in a police chase three days after the shooting and was arrested on Broadway Avenue.

Price received five years in prison on the accessory after the fact, aggravated flight from an officer, and illegal carrying of a weapon with drugs charges - to run concurrently. He received 15 years in prison on the obstruction of justice charge, but it was suspended to five years in prison to run concurrent with the others, and he also received three years of supervised release.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lea Hall. Price was represented by Phillip Robinson. Judge Greg Beard presided.

