Fires on Cottonwood Road in Leesville on Thursday morning

fire
fire(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Mayor of Leesville, Rick Allen, confirmed that there was a fire that started on Cottonwood Road near Avis Road early Thursday morning. That fire has been contained. Later, we learned that a second fire broke out in the same area.

Allen said he and Sheriff Sam Craft do not believe that it is suspicious that the fire restarted.

We are working to get more information. Check back for more details as they become available.

