Heatwave takes toll on plant nurseries, owners struggle amid triple digit temperatures

FOREST HILL, La. (KALB) - In the 15 years Bill Massey has been in the nursery business, he said he has never experienced such persistent heat.

“Normally we would get a week or two of this,” said Massey. “Now, we’ve just broke 22 days.”

Massey and his wife own Hickory Hill Nursery in Forest Hill and specialize in annuals. Massey explained while the heat has killed many of his plants, it also interrupted his planting season.

“Right now, we are in the process of just starting the planting of our fall crops,” said Massey. “We have had to put a delay and push back two to three weeks on any of our Pansies and Snapdragons.”

Hickory Hill Nursery is one of many that dot the area, but Massey said a common problem he is seeing, as a result of the heat, is reduced hours for workers, adding that it is just not safe for them. His workers are only allowed to work four hours a day.

“We try to be safe for our employees, make sure that they are hydrated, provide them with Gatorade,” said Massey.

Plants require a carefully regulated environment and high temps have made it exceedingly difficult to maintain optimal conditions.

Massey said the one bright spot in all this is, although there has been little rain, there have not been any significant irrigation problems, but said drowning your stressed plants in water is unhealthy and offers this bit of advice.

“It’s always best to check the plants the following morning,” said Massey. “If they are still wilted, then apply your water because you can do more harm than good.”

