‘It’s heartbreaking’: West Louisiana wildfires destroy properties, families

SABINE PARISH, La. (KALB) - It is devastation for some Sabine Parish residents, as they experience the aftermath of wildfires barreling through their community. One property in Florien saw major impacts from those fires.

“It’s heartbreaking, needless to say.”

The land has been in Sue Potter’s family for three generations.

“My grandmother’s home was on this property, my mother and her siblings grew up, and everyone on this road was related in some way, all these people who did lose property,” said Potter.

On Wednesday, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office estimated that 2,100 acres of forest burned, including ten homes and eight other structures. This included Potter’s property, with most of the land being burnt and Potter’s brother’s house flattened.

Potter said the fire was still burning when the roads opened back up.

“There were still flames going all the way from Highway 171 all the way over to Highway 118, still going.”

The fires in west Louisiana have not yet let up, with flames popping up in new areas every day. KALB spoke with the Mayor of Hornbeck, a town just past the Sabine Parish line. Mayor Clarence Beebe said the town’s fire department has been doing what it can to help put out the flames.

“These fire departments have been stressed lately. They’ve been fighting fires all over the country,” said Beebe.

Mayor Beebe said it is a first for Hornbeck to deal with wildfires like this, not something they hear about often in their community.

“We’ve had fires before but in a normal climate situation most of the time, one or two fire trucks and the forestry service and they put them out. These fires are not like that,” said Beebe. “Everything is so dry, and it’s so hot that it takes almost nothing to fuel these fires.”

The community has come to the aid of those affected by the fires, bringing food to families who lost homes as well as first responders.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.